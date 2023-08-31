Fair 75°

NJ Data Analyst Admits Trafficking Child Porn

A data analyst from Somerset County admitted in federal court in Trenton on Thursday that he trafficked videos and other images of child pornography.

Marcevan Manasse
Jerry DeMarco
Marcevan Manasse, 28, of Somerville, was nabbed following an undercover operation, authorities said.

Detectives accessed five video files and 11 images containing child sexual abuse from an IP address at Manasse’s home, a complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Trenton says.

The files included “multiple visual depictions of pre-pubescent children being sexually abused by adults” that he ended up sharing over the course of more than two years, it says.

Rather than risk the potential outcome of a trial, Manasse took a deal from the government, pleading guilty on Aug. 31 to distributing child pornography.U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp scheduled sentencing for Jan. 23, 2024.

Federal prosecutors didn't say how much prison time Manasse will get for having taken a plea.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of Homeland Security Investigations Newark with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Farhana C. Melo of his Criminal Division in Newark.Sellinger also thanked the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office for its assistance.

