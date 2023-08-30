NJ Dancer Wows With Tribute To Mom Battling Cancer On 'AGT'

The 20-year-old Cranford native, who graduated from Union Catholic High School, stunned the judges on "America's Got Talent" earlier this month by performing a dance routine in honor of his mother, who is battling breast cancer.

"I want her to see me and think I raised a star," Diaz, who has a background in dance and gymnastics, said.

Diaz then impressed the crowd with his dance to "How I Say Goodbye" by Dean Lewis, moving some audience members to tears.

"I think you're mom is going to be so proud because this was spectacular," judge Sophie Vergara said.

Judges Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum said his dance was "beautiful." Even hard to please Simon Cowell was impressed with Diaz.

"From the minute you walked out here, you controlled the stage," Cowell said. "You are a total star."

Even though Diaz was eliminated the following week, his future looks bright. Video of his dance routine has garnered more than half a million views.

To view Diaz's dance, click here.

