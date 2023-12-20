NJ Dad Killed By Train At NY Penn Station After Holiday Party: MTA

Keith Harvey, of Belle Meade, was struck by Long Island Rail Road train #380 on Track 17 just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, MTA spokesperson Renee Price said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harvey had been attending a holiday party in Manhattan and had planned to use New Jersey Transit service to return home, Price said, adding that the investigation was ongoing but did not appear suspicious.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe launched for Harvey’s loving wife, Cory, as well as his two children, Calvin and Cayden, says the family “now begin their journey creating a new version of their future.”

“Keith Harvey’s life was tragically cut short due to a horrible accident,” reads the campaign, which had garnered more than $84,200 in just three days.

“Everyone who knows Keith knows that nothing was more important to him than his family…Please join us in helping support them navigate these waters.”

