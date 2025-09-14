NJ Dad, Canadian Pilot ID’d After Helicopter Crash In Pennsylvania

The victims were 52-year-old Jeffrey Patmore of Terrace, British Columbia, and 40-year-old Michael S. Higgins of Haddon Township, New Jersey, Smith said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, in a wooded area of Penn Forest Township near the 300 block of Maury Road by Penn’s Peak concert hall in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County Coroner Robert Miller confirmed.

The helicopter, an MD500D, was being used by a third-party contractor hired by PPL Electric Utilities to work on nearby powerlines, the company and the National Transportation Safety Board said.

While the cause has not been officially determined, Jim Thorpe Police Chief Joe Schatz and the coroner said they believe the aircraft may have become entangled in the lines, though that cannot be confirmed until the NTSB completes its investigation.

PPL Electric Utilities said it is cooperating with emergency crews and investigators.

Patmore had been professionally piloting helicopters since 2011 and, as of January 2025, was working with Winco Power Line Services, according to his LinkedIn profile. Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, according to his Facebook. Additional information about Patmore was not immediately available. His loved ones are invited to share more details with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

Higgins, a journeyman lineman and member of IBEW Local 351, was remembered as a devoted husband and father of three who “was a rock for his family” and a mentor in his profession, according to his obituary from Bradley Funeral Home in Marlton. He is survived by his wife Brittany and their children Michael Jr., Felicity, and Sylvie.

Born in Camden and raised in Upper Pittsgrove, Higgins grew up with four brothers and attended Woodstown High School, where he wrestled, played football, and joined the National Honor Society. At just 10 years old, he was honored at the White House for his advocacy with Tobacco Free Kids.

He later earned a political science degree from Rowan University, where he served as president of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. It was there he met Brittany, bonding over their shared admiration for actor Steve McQueen before beginning an 18-year relationship that grew into marriage and family. His obituary described him as a “gentle force” and a “teddy bear dad” who loved summers down the shore and winter trips to Vermont.

As a certified barehander, Higgins was dedicated to the critical work of restoring power after major disasters, including Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Ida, his obituary said.

Relatives said Higgins had “the slightest smirk” and a way of building confidence in others “with just one conversation,” according to a GoFundMe campaign launched by his cousin, Christina Cupani. The fundraiser has raised more than $68,000 toward its $90,000 goal as of Saturday to support his wife and children.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home in Marlton. A second visitation will take place Saturday, Sept. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Haddonfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., the funeral home said.

“He was respectful, funny, and a force — already so missed,” Cupani wrote on the GoFundMe page.

