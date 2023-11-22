NJ Curve Model Dies After Suffering Stroke, Loved Ones Say

This is how Angelina Cranmer is being remembered.

The 43-year-old New Jersey native and curve model died on Wednesday, Nov. 15, nearly six weeks after her family says she suffered a stroke and subsequent brain hemorrhage, her loved ones say.

Cranmer, who was born in Atlantic City and lived in Little Egg Harbor, was found unresponsive in bed at her home in Florida, just after kissing her two daughters goodnight on Oct. 8, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched for her family.

She was placed on a ventilator and transferred to another hospital, then suffered a severe brain hemorrhage believed caused by an anticoagulant she was given, reads the campaign launched by Donna Wilson.

Angelina underwent emergency surgery and began to display "remarkable signs of hope," Wilson writes: "It was against all odds that Angelina began breathing on her own, only needing the assistance of a small collar of oxygen, even after being told she would remain on a ventilator forever."

Just after being told Angelina was paralyzed, she began following commands, but despite the glimmer of hope that Angelina was going to survive, she died on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

"Let us remember Angelina for her beautiful soul and her ability to brighten any room she entered," Wilson said. "Her selflessness and willingness to help strangers without hesitation, just like her Mother. The impact she had on others was immeasurable, and her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her."

Angelina was a curve model with a large social media following, both on Instagram and TikTok.

Angelina is survived by her parents, Anna and Brian Cranmer; daughters Mariangeles Mercedes Pineiro and Sophia Chanel Basile; Brianna Cranmer-Sona and brother-in-law, Daniel Sona of Port Charlotte; niece, Jazzlyn Richardson and great niece, Evelyn Grace Lawyer of Port Charlotte; and countless loved ones and friends.

Services will be held in Port Charlotte, FL. Click here for Angelina Cranmer's complete obituary and service information.

