NJ Couples Expect Fourth-Most Expensive Wedding Gifts In U.S.: How Much Should You Spend?

Couples in New York expect the most expensive gifts in the U.S. at an average of $204.60 per guest, according to the study by fine jewelry brand Shane Co. The survey, based on responses from more than 3,000 Americans, also highlights regional trends in gift expectations, budgets, and wedding traditions.

Connecticut newlyweds had the nation's second-highest expectations of $202.40 per gift, while New Jersey ranked fourth at $172.30. Pennsylvania and Maryland couples anticipate slightly lower amounts at $138.40 and $134.10, ranking eighth and 10th respectively.

Nationally, couples hope to receive $122.50 on average, but guests typically plan to spend less—just $113.80, with nearly half (47 percent) budgeting under $100.

"Not only do weddings celebrate the love between the happy couple, but they are an opportunity to show your appreciation towards loved ones through thoughtful gifts," said Emily Saxon, an assistant merchant at Shane Co. "Whether you are attending a wedding or planning one, deciding on gifts can feel a little overwhelming. As long as you make your choice with plenty of thought and care, the appreciation will be felt no matter the gift."

Here are the 15 states with the highest financial expectations for gifts:

1. New York - $204.60

2. Connecticut - $202.40

3. Nebraska - $195.00

4. New Jersey - $172.30

5. New Hampshire - $161.40

6. California - $147.30

7. Florida - $143.90

8. Pennsylvania - $138.40

9. Georgia - $135.80

10. Maryland - $134.10

11. Texas - $128.90

12. Missouri - $125.20

13. Michigan - $118.70

14. Illinois - $118.10

15. Oregon - $117.80

The Shane Co. study also offered several tips for finding the perfect wedding gift. The jeweler said guests should make gifts personal, with items like engraved jewelry or personalized artwork commemorating the couple’s special day with a custom touch.

Guests should also check the couple's registry before shopping to pick something they truly want and avoid duplicate gifts. You can also save money by pooling funds with friends or family to buy a more substantial gift while sharing the cost as a group.

Gift-giving remains an integral tradition, with 23 percent of Americans believing guests should either bring a gift to the wedding or send one after the celebration. Additionally, 51 percent of brides emphasize the importance of adhering to dress codes and 34 percent feel guests should avoid outfits that upstage the couple.

Beyond gifts, the study revealed that wedding budgets vary significantly by region. New York couples spend the most on their weddings, averaging $12,387.90—nearly double the national average of $7,178.

While 57 percent of couples aim to keep their budget under $10,000, a quarter still exceed their financial targets.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.