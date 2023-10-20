NJ Councilman Who Once Sold Meth To Undercover Cop Stole $1K From Democratic Club: Prosecutor

Malik D. Johnston, who also goes by Pippin Folk, has been charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking after withdrawing a $1,000 check from the Flemington Democratic Club's bank account, at a branch in Bridgewater, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

Johnston was a former officer of the club at the time of the transaction, and did not have permission or lawful authority to make the cash withdrawal and keep the funds, Robeson said alongside the borough's police chief, Jerry Rotella.

This isn't Johnston's first run-in with the law. Earlier this year, he was charged with selling methamphetamine and cocaine to an undercover officer.

Malik Johnston's term expires this year.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.