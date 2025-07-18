NJ Corrections Officer, Mother Jamie Randall Dies, 46

A corrections officer for the New Jersey State Prison, Randall enjoyed running, fishing, crabbing and going to the beach, her obituary reads. She was a movie fanatic who loved sphynx cats, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her husband, Levell, and her children Dominic, Kylie and Levell, her siblings, Rosa and Gina, and her father, Anthony, her obituary reads.

A funeral was held at noon on Friday, July 18, at Boucher Funeral Home in Deptford. To view her obituary, click here.

