NJ Cop Spied On Woman Engaging In Sexual Act While In Custody: Atlantic County Prosecutor

On Sunday, July 6, an adult woman, B.W., was arrested by officers in Ventnor City, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. While she was in custody, officer Ryan Bonanni used his position as a police officer to access surveillance videos of her while she was in a holding cell in various stages of undress and engaging in a sexual act, authorities said.

Bonanni recorded these videos onto his personal cell phone and subsequently sent these videos to other individuals on Snapchat. In addition to the videos and text messages, video “captions” pertaining to B.W. were also located on Bonanni’s cell phone, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.