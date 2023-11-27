Fair 50°

NJ Cop Airlifted In Fall From Tree Stand Suffers Broken Spine

Support is on the rise for a Morris County officer who suffered a spinal injury in a fall from a tree stand, those who know him say.

Support is surging for Kinnelon Sgt. Mark Ehrenburg.

Support is surging for Kinnelon Sgt. Mark Ehrenburg.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Sam Barron

Mark Ehrenburg, a police sergeant in Kinnelon, was seriously injured when he fell from a tree stand while hunting in Blairstown on Friday, Nov. 24.

Ehrenburg suffered from a broken spine and broken vertebrae and underwent surgery. He faces a lengthy rehab though doctors are optimistic he will walk again, his family said. A fundraiser has been launched by Ehrenburg's sister-in-law. 

As of Monday, Nov. 27, more than $32,880 has been raised.

"One minute I was making my family dinner and Mark was coming in to eat with us," Anna, Ehrenburg's wife, said. "We had plans to drink some wine and watch "Home Alone" with the kiddos. But he never made it inside."

Anna said that while Mark was being taken away in an ambulance, he wanted to make sure first responders retrieved his bow. 

"I cannot thank everyone enough for all the phone calls, well wishes, support and words of encouragement," Anna said. "I always knew we were deeply blessed with the best people but this is surely an eye opener. You’re not the “best” people, you’re all angels and we are so thankful."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

