NJ College Student Shot In Head Walking On Track At Nashville Park, Gunman Charged: PD

An 18-year-old college student from New Jersey is in critical condition after being shot walking the track at a park in Nashville, TN, Tuesday, Nov. 7, authorities said.

<p>Shaquille Taylor has been charged in the shooting that left Jillian Ludwig "extremely critical," police in Nasvhille said.</p>

 Photo Credit: Metro Nashville PD
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Shaquille Taylor, 29, has been charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering in the incident that left Jillian Ludwig "extremely critical," according to police in Nashville.

According to police, Taylor was shooting at a car from a public housing complex across the street, when a bullet hit Ludwig in the head as she walked on the track at Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, police said.

Bond for Taylor was set at $280,000. Police did not say where in New Jersey Ludwig is from, only that she attends Belmont University.

