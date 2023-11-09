Overcast 52°

SHARE

NJ College Student Jillian Ludwig Dies After Being Shot In Head: Nashville Police

Jillian Ludwig, the 18-year-old college student from New Jersey who was shot while walking on a track in Nashville earlier this week, has died, police said.

<p>Jillian Ludwig&nbsp;</p>

Jillian Ludwig 

 Photo Credit: Jillian Ludwig Instagram
<p>Shaquille Taylor has been charged in the shooting that left Jillian Ludwig "extremely critical," police in Nasvhille said.</p>

Shaquille Taylor has been charged in the shooting that left Jillian Ludwig "extremely critical," police in Nasvhille said.

 Photo Credit: Metro Nashville PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Ludwig, a Belmar native, was in critical condition ever since Tuesday, Nov. 7,  when she was struck by a stray bullet fired by 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor,  who was shooting at a car from a public housing complex across the street, Metro Nashville police said.

The Belmont University freshman, an avid runner and musician, died less than two days later, the police department said on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Bond for Taylor was set at $280,000. Charges were expected to be upgraded, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE