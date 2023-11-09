NJ College Student Jillian Ludwig Dies After Being Shot In Head: Nashville Police

Ludwig, a Belmar native, was in critical condition ever since Tuesday, Nov. 7, when she was struck by a stray bullet fired by 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor, who was shooting at a car from a public housing complex across the street, Metro Nashville police said.

The Belmont University freshman, an avid runner and musician, died less than two days later, the police department said on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Bond for Taylor was set at $280,000. Charges were expected to be upgraded, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.