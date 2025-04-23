NJ College Student Dies: Remembering Evan Esposito, 19

Esposito graduated from Hackettstown High School in 2023 and was pursuing a business degree at Siena College at the time of his death, his obituary reads.

An avid fan of the Mets and Packers, one of Esposito's favorite memories was traveling with his mom to Lambeau Field and going on the Packers Cruise, according to his obituary. He loved organizing cornhole, bucketball or Kan Jam tournaments during family camping trips or creating fantasy sports leagues, his obituary reads.

"Evan cherished the simple joys of life, like playing poker and video games with his friends, where laughter, competition, and good company always made for unforgettable memories," his obituary reads. "He had a special talent for finding ways to connect family and friends."

He is survived by his parents, Gregory and Angela, his younger siblings, Dominick and Addison, his grandparents, Enrico, Patricia, William, his pets, Rosie, Otis and Hemi and numerous other family members and friends.

"Evan will be remembered for the warmth he brought to others, his playful spirit, and his unwavering love for his family," his obituary reads. "His absence leaves a hole that can never be filled, but his memory will be cherished always."

A fundraiser has been launched to assist the Esposito family. As of Wednesday, April 23, almost $15,000 has been raised.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, April 26 at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Hackettstown at 11 a.m.

To view the fundraiser, click here. To view his obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.