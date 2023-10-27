NJ Church Transformed Into Modern Home With Its Own Cemetery Listed For $650K (Photos)

The property at 198 Locktown Flemington Road in Delaware Township is listed for $650,000 by Kevin Mcpheeters at Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence is set on 1.1 acres nestled near an ancient cemetery that’s included with the property. As a bonus, it overlooks plenty of preserved farmland, the listing says.

Inside, you’ll find more traces of history with a tower and bell, as well as the church’s original pressed-tin covered ceiling and walls in the Great Room.

The primary suite is on the second floor and has a spa-like bathroom. The home’s two additional bedrooms and another bathroom are found on the third floor, which also features plenty of windows with picturesque views.

The property is described as being a potential sanctuary for musicians, artists, writers, or anyone who wants a quaint and historic getaway just minutes from the heart of Flemington.

Click here to view the full Zillow listing.

