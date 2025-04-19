NJ Chick-fil-A Opens With Familiar Face Behind The Counter

Located at 799 Route 10 in Whippany, the Hanover Towne Center location opened its doors on Thursday, April 17, and created approximately 100 new jobs, according to a press release from Chick-fil-A, Inc.

The restaurant is led by local Owner-Operator Drew Blind, a longtime Chick-fil-A veteran who opened Morris County’s first Chick-fil-A in Morris Plains back in 2019.

Blind started with the company in 2003 as a Team Member, where he even donned the famous Cow mascot costume. Since then, he's worked his way up to owning two Morris County locations — and says he's passionate about giving back to the place he calls home.

The new location offers dine-in, carry-out, drive-thru, and Mobile Thru service from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The drive-thru remains open until 10 p.m.

The Hanover Towne Center restaurant joins a growing list of more than 60 Chick-fil-A locations across New Jersey, including nearby stores in Parsippany, Morris Plains, and East Hanover.

