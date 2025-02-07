NJ Chef Crowned Winner Of 'Hell's Kitchen'

Kyle Timpson, 30, of Dennis Township, was crowned the winner of FOX’s "Hell’s Kitchen" in the season finale that aired Thursday, Feb. 6. His victory on the hit competition show, which debuted its latest season on Sept. 26, 2024, earned him a $250,000 grand prize and the coveted role of head chef at ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ at Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket, CT.

Timpson, who currently lives in Philadelphia, has been making waves in the culinary world for years. His food first gained recognition while he was enrolled in the culinary program at Atlantic Cape Community College, according to his website. After starting his career at seasonal restaurants in South Jersey, he moved to Philadelphia in 2021, where he worked as Chef de Cuisine at Moshulu before becoming executive chef of an Italian steakhouse.

His journey to the top was anything but easy.

"I feel like I’ve been training for this my whole life, and I hope this door opens," Timpson said just before his win. "I really, truly hope it does."

A fan favorite throughout the season, Timpson reflected on his victory with raw emotion.

"Who needs moisturizer when you have tears of joy," he quipped. "I’ve had people in my life tell me this isn’t the business for me. Now I’m 29 and just won ‘Hell’s Kitchen.’"

He also penned a special tribute to runner-up, Hannah Flora, on Instagram.

Celebrity chef and show host Gordon Ramsay had high praise for the South Jersey talent, calling him "charismatic."

"Kyle is everything I’d want in a head chef and more," Ramsay said. "He brings expertise, passion, and creativity every time he enters the kitchen. He’s going to be a great asset at ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Foxwoods Resort."

