NJ Cell Tower Picked Up On Dispatcher Uploading Child Porn: Police

An investigation into Jason De. Lewis, 39, who is a dispatcher and for the Harrison Police Department, began in October 2023, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Secaucus police had gotten a tip that a file depicting child sexual abuse material was viewed/uploaded to an account that was logged into via an IP address that hit off of a cellular tower within Secaucus, Miller said.

The investigation spearheaded by Detective Kristen Bronowich revealed that Lewis was the owned the file, the chief said.

A Dec. 7 search of Lewis' home in Harrison found more than 1,000 images depicting child porn, authorities said. Lewis was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

Lewis has been employed as a Harrison emergency dispatcher since March, 2019 and recently began training for the position of Special Class I Officer, but has not served the community in that capacity, Harrison Police Chief David Strumolo said.

Lewis was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

