NJ Bus Monitor Charged In Death Of 6-Year-Old With Special Needs: Prosecutor

Amanda Davila, 27, of New Brunswick, has been charged with second-degree Manslaughter, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, after fastening the harness of a child's wheelchair too tight, blocking her airway, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

An investigation found that Davila, who was assigned as the school bus monitor, had fastened the girl's 4-point harness that secures her to her wheelchair too "to become tight around her neck ultimately blocking her airway," after the bus hit a series of bumps Monday morning, July 17, McDonald said.

Police were called to a school in Franklin Township around 9:05 a.m., where the girl was unresponsive, and CPR was administered.

During the ride, Davila was seated facing the front of the bus and was using a cell phone while wearing earbud headphones in both ears, police said. That was in violation of policies and procedures.

Prosecutor McDonald, Chief Roman, and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Maeweather request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

