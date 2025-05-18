NJ Boy, 13, Suffers Brain Injuries, Collapsed Lung In Bike Crash Without Helmet: Cops, Campaign

The boy, identified as Lucas in a GoFundMe launched by his family, was struck just after 6:35 p.m. Sunday, May 11, while crossing Wolfe Road from Cassidy Road, according to the Mount Olive Police Department.

The Ford Explorer was heading north on Wolfe Road when Lucas crossed into the southbound lane and did not yield, police said. Officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls about the crash. When they arrived, they found Lucas suffering from serious injuries.

Lucas was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center by Atlantic Air Ambulance.

“He suffered multiple brain injuries, blood loss, and a collapsed lung that led him into the pediatric intensive care unit,” his mother, Sharmaine Bautista, wrote on GoFundMe. “He is making great progress and moving quite fast in his long road to recovery, but unfortunately, great care always comes at a cost.”

Wolfe Road was shut down between Old Wolfe Road and Kings Arrow Road for four hours during the investigation. Police said speed and cell phone use do not appear to be factors in the crash.

An investigation found that the Ford Explorer had the right of way and that Lucas was not wearing a helmet, police said.

As of press time, more than $11,000 had been raised to help cover Lucas' medical expenses.

“Lucas is an amazing son as well as a great friend. He is very active, loves sports, riding bikes, and most of all, being with family,” his mother said. “We are at a loss and are reaching out for help.”

Click here to donate to Lucas' family.

