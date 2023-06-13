NJ Beach Town Named Among Best In America

Cape May made the prestigious listing of 17 sandy go-to destinations.

Travel & Leisure said it was looking for "an easygoing vibe and beautiful coastal views. . . for beach lovers who prefer quaint cottages, custard stands, and historic wharves over beachfront go-karts and megaresorts,"

Other towns that made the national "best" list included Block Island, RI; Provincetown, MA; Edisto, SC; Sanibel Island, FL; and Cannon Beach, OR.

"Cape May is a perfect destination for beach lovers with a penchant for history and architecture," the ranking says.

The town is filled to the brim with textbook Victorians — cottages, hotels, summer homes — and the vibe is appropriately vintage, the review says.

Stroll the brick sidewalks — or take a horse-drawn carriage ride — to see colorful gingerbread architecture and poke in the mom-and-pop shops for saltwater taffy and local finds, the ranking says of Cape May.

"Even if you don't stay at The Chalfonte Hotel, the town's oldest hotel, plan a fried-chicken dinner on the wraparound porch with live music."

Click here to view the full ranking of best beach towns.

