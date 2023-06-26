NJ Army Vet Competes For Love On 'The Bachelorette'

This season, starring Charity Lawson, premiers Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. EST.

Nick "Nic" Barber, 31, of Bayonne, is humble and ready to find love, according to his bio on the show.

"He’s traveled the world and is looking for a life partner to adventure with, so Charity, get your passport ready," the bio reads.

Nic is looking for a relationship where he and his future wife can grow together and complement each other’s lifestyles.

He reportedly enjoys cooking and claims if he could whip up a dream meal for four people he'd choose Keanu Reeves, Bill Burr, Taylor Swift and, obviously Charity.

Meanwhile, Charity hails from Georgia and has her master's in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University.

"The captivating 27-year-old stole America’s heart on season 27 of 'The Bachelor' with her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile," her bio reads.

"Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her. After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nation’s trust in her genuine desire to find love."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.