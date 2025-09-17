NJ Among 10 Best States For Research, Development In New Ranking: Here's Why

SmileHub released its 2025 list of Best States for Research and Development on Tuesday, Sept. 16. All 50 states were ranked across 17 metrics, including researchers per capita, research and development (R&D) spending, patents, research facilities, and STEM education.

R&D funding in the US more than doubled over the past 15 years, climbing from $407 billion in 2010 to almost $940 billion in 2023, according to data from the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics. That investment fuels breakthroughs in technology, health care, infrastructure, and other crucial sectors.

Massachusetts topped the national ranking with the best overall research workforce, funding environment, and education quality. The Bay State also has the most researchers per capita and is fourth in research charities per capita.

Maryland placed third, tied with Massachusetts for the highest R&D spending per capita. The Old Line State also ranked in the top five for science and engineering graduates.

Virginia came in sixth. The state was boosted by its No. 4 finish in the research workforce and innovation ranking.

Connecticut was just behind in seventh thanks to strong funding and one of the nation's best research education systems. The Constitution State also has the third-highest salaries for researchers in the country.

New Jersey ranked 10th, finishing one spot ahead of Connecticut for research salaries. The Garden State was also in the top 10 for research universities and R&D spending per capita.

New York landed 11th overall but tied with California and Virginia for the most research charities per capita. The Empire State also ranks fifth for researchers per capita.

Pennsylvania rounded out the region's dominance at 12th. The Keystone State scored highly for R&D funding and education.

SmileHub emphasized the gap between top and bottom performers. Massachusetts has 10 times more researchers per capita than Alaska, while the leading states have 27 times more research charities than those at the bottom.

You can click here to see SmileHub's full list of Best States for Research and Development.

