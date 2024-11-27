NJ Amazon Worker Deaths Spark Federal Lawsuit: What Really Happened?

The lawsuit, filed in the District of New Jersey this week, accuses the DOL of violating the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by failing to release Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigation records.

The complaint, submitted by Leonia resident Daniel Schlademan, highlights alarming allegations about the working conditions at Amazon facilities in Carteret and Monroe. Schlademan is seeking OSHA inspector notes, interview records, and investigation summaries to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the fatalities of Rafael Mota Frias, Rodger Boland, and Eric Vadinsky.

An OSHA spokesperson sent the following statement on the litigation to Daily Voice:

The Avenel Area Office in New Jersey received Mr. Schlademan’s FOIA request on August 14, 2024. The OSHA area office is currently processing his request. While the agency strives to provide timely responses to FOIA requests, it is important that each request undergoes the proper reviews necessary before moving forward.

The deaths occurred during high-demand periods, such as Prime Day and the holiday season, and have sparked outrage among warehouse workers and labor advocates. According to the lawsuit, Amazon initially dismissed Mota Frias's death as unrelated to work. However, coworkers claimed extreme heat and grueling working conditions were contributing factors. One employee alleged that workers "pleaded for fans to be placed in their work area hours before he died," the filing states.

Similarly, Amazon attributed Boland’s death to a "personal medical condition," despite hospital findings suggesting otherwise. The lawsuit states that Boland fell off a ladder in an excessively hot room, sustaining fatal brain damage. The complaint also alleges that Amazon delayed granting OSHA access to the site for weeks, preventing a timely investigation.

The FOIA request, submitted in August 2024, seeks transparency into the safety practices of New Jersey's largest private employer. Advocates argue the information is critical to protect warehouse employees and guide state lawmakers as they consider a heat standard bill to prevent future workplace tragedies.

Schlademan contends that the DOL has not responded to the request within FOIA’s required time frame, nor has it disclosed any records. The lawsuit asks the court to compel the DOL to release the documents and determine whether Amazon adhered to federal safety standards.

