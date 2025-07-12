NJ 911 Supervisor Dies After 2-Month Cancer Battle

Supervisory Public Safety Telecommunicator Shannon (Quinn) Thonus, of Sandyston, died following a courageous battle with Stage 4 colon cancer, Sheriff Michael F. Strada announced on Saturday, July 12.

According to a GoFundMe launched in May, Shannon’s diagnosis came unexpectedly after a trip to the emergency room for abdominal pain — revealing cancer that had already spread to her liver.

The campaign, launched in May by family friend Andrea Wehrenberg raised more than $86,000 as of Saturday to support Shannon’s husband, Jim — a Marine and New Jersey State Trooper — and their two young daughters.

According to the Colorectal Cancer Foundation, colorectal cancer often develops without early symptoms, making routine screening the most effective way to detect and remove precancerous polyps. Warning signs can include changes in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, blood in the stool, abdominal pain, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss. Anyone experiencing these symptoms is encouraged to speak with their doctor.

Shannon, who began her career at the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communication Center in 2016, was promoted to Senior Public Safety Telecommunicator in 2020, and then to a supervisory role in 2022. Prior to that, she served as a dispatcher with the Newton Police Department.

“Shannon was a true leader with commitment and integrity,” Sheriff Strada said. “She will be missed by many but never forgotten.”

“Shannon helped so many people and received many awards during her tenure at the Communications Center — most notably 10 CPR saves,” the sheriff’s office said. “Well known and deeply respected throughout the First Responder community in Sussex County, the loss of Shannon will surely be felt by many.”

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep Shannon’s family, especially her children, in their thoughts and prayers.

Click here to donate to Shannon's family.

