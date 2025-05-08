NJ 911 Dispatcher Went To ER For Pain, Came Home With Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: Campaign

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Andrea Wehrenberg says that c, a supervisor at the Sussex County Sheriff's 911 Center, had gone to the emergency room for abdominal pain when she received the devastating diagnosis.

“Shannon’s trip to the emergency room for abdominal pain led to the devastating diagnosis of stage 4 colon cancer, spreading to her liver, and their lives changed in an instant,” Wehrenberg wrote. “It’s now our turn to help them.”

Shannon’s husband, Jim Thonus, is a Marine and New Jersey State Trooper, the fundraiser says. Together, they are parents to two young girls.

“The path ahead right now involves chemotherapy and many medical appointments,” the campaign says. “With treatment costs, medication, time away from work, travel expenses, and just everyday living needs... the financial burden is creeping up.”

The Frankford Township Fire Department, which shared the campaign publicly, described Shannon as a fighter.

“One of our dispatchers at the Sussex County Sheriff’s 911 Center is fighting with everything she has,” the department wrote. “We don’t traditionally ask for anything, but if you can, please consider donating. Shannon is a 10-year dispatcher with two young children. Every bit helps! We have your back Shannon!”

As of publication, fundraising is ongoing. Organizers also plan to sell bracelets and t-shirts in support of Shannon and her family.

As of press time, more than $12,000 had been raised for the family.

To donate or learn more, visit: GoFundMe: TeamThonus232

