‘Nip/Tuck’ Star's Family SUV Slams Into Two Utility Poles In NJ Crash, Report Says

Walsh’s representative confirmed the Sunday, Aug. 17 Rumson crash to People in a statement: “Thankfully, everyone is safe and has since returned home. The family is deeply grateful for the swift response of the Rumson Police, Fire Department, and EMS, as well as the staff at Riverview Medical Center for their care. They would also like to extend a special thank-you to the management and staff of The River Point Inn for their support in the immediate aftermath.”

Walsh's wife, Leslie Bourque-Walsh, said the family’s day began at their favorite breakfast spot, Toast, followed by a beach visit. They were heading home for sunset photos with a friend — a tradition for years — when the accident happened.

“Last night our family was in a pretty bad car accident. We are all ok and that is all I will share now, except please wear seatbelts and have air bags in your vehicles,” Bourque-Walsh added. “We are also thankful for the 1st responders and all who helped us.”

Leslie and Dylan live in Rumson with their son and daughter.

According to the Rumson Police Department, the crash happened Sunday, Aug. 17, when Walsh and four others were riding in a northbound 2022 Ford Explorer on River Road that suddenly veered into the southbound lane around 5 p.m., PEOPLE reports. The SUV struck a utility pole, and kept moving before hitting and damaging a second pole, PEOPLE said citing police.

Two of the five passengers were taken to a medical center with complaints of pain. It was not immediately clear who needed treatment or who was driving, the outlet said.

The crash reportedly caused a power outage.

Bourque-Walsh, wrote on Facebook that the Ford Explorer Timberline involved in the Rumson wreck had been part of their lives for years, carrying them on road trips from Vancouver, BC, to Rumson, and to countless school pick-ups.

“All in all it is just a car, but so many memories attached to it,” she said. “This car drove our family on the very best road trip… The kids said on the last day of school they loved our car because they could spot us waiting at pick up because of the orange trim.”

