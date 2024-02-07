Nicholas Lewis, Closer Native, Dies At 41: 'True Mensch'

A graduate of Northern Valley Regional High School in 2000, Lewis was a standout lineman for the Norseman, earning All-League and All-Bergen County honors as a sophomore, his obituary reads.

A lawyer, Lewis recently had started his own law firm, Lewis Law, in Woodcliff Lake. He is survived by his wife, Megan, his three children, Hunter, Sydney and Jake, his mother, Susan, his in-laws, Mitchell and Paula,his siblings, Michael, Andrew and Erica, his grandmother Judith and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary.

A fundraiser has been set up to support Lewis' family. As of Wednesday, Feb. 7, more than $71,000 has been raised.

"Nick was a true mensch and the world is a sadder place without him," Rachel Bier, who organized the fundraiser said. "We are all at a tremendous loss."

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 6 on Long Island. To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.