NHL Star, Brother On Bikes Killed By Drunk Driver In NJ Right Before Sister's Wedding: Troopers

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, of Carneys Point, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, of Pedricktown, died on Thursday, Aug. 29, a state police spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice. Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 11.1 on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township at around 8:19 p.m.

Sean Higgins, 43, of Woodstown, was accused of being drunk during the crash. He was charged with two counts of death by auto.

Johnny Gaudreau played 11 NHL seasons, most recently at left wing for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy," the team said in a statement. "Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Investigators said the Gaudreaus were riding bicycles north close to the fog line on the side of County Route 551. Higgins tried to pass a car and SUV while also traveling north in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Higgins passed the car and tried to get back into the northbound lane when the SUV moved into the middle of the road to pass the Gaudreaus on their bikes. Troopers say Higgins tried to pass the SUV on its right side when his Jeep hit the brothers from behind.

The Gaudreaus were pronounced dead at the scene. Higgins was arrested and held in the Salem County Correctional Facility.

The brothers were expected to attend their sister's wedding in Philadelphia planned on Friday, Aug. 30. A webpage on The Knot listed them as groomsmen.

Nicknamed by fans as "Johnny Hockey," the older Gaudreau was born on Friday, Aug. 13, 1993, in Salem. He starred at Boston College, scoring a goal in the Eagles' 4-1 win over Ferris State in the 2012 national championship game.

ESPN commentator John Buccigross, known for his college hockey passion, mourned Gaudreau's death in a Twitter post about his third-period goal to put BC up 3-1. He called it a "definitive Johnny Gaudreau forever young hockey moment."

Buccigross also compared the 5-foot-9 undersized winger's playing style to NBA star Allen Iverson.

"Impossibly small and skinny (JG MIGHT be 140 pounds here) yet dominated the game and had GIGANTIC respect from his peers," Buccigross said. "Gaudreau was looked at as a freak and a savant who thought and played the game quicker than everyone else because he had to.

"With Johnny Gaudreau, there was always the possibility of a moment like this. An electric star who made the sport better by his art yet was grounded in his foundational principle: a big, loving family and countless friends is more important than anything."

The 2011 fourth-round draft pick for the Calgary Flames also won the 2014 Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the NCAA's top hockey player. He led the Eagles to another Frozen Four appearance in that season as a senior.

Johnny Gaudreau found success in the NHL from the beginning of his professional career. He scored on his very first shot in a game at the Vancouver Canucks on Apr. 13, 2013.

"Johnny Hockey" went on to play eight seasons for the Flames, scoring 210 goals and dishing out 399 assists. He won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2017.

The award is given to players who show high performance and sportsmanship.

"Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss," the Flames said in a statement. "Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary. It was our privilege to call Johnny our teammate for nine amazing years in Calgary.

"He came to Calgary as a young man and grew up here, not only as a superstar on the ice, but also a beloved member of our community."

After 40 goals in the 2021-22 season, he entered free agency and signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract for the Blue Jackets. The seven-time all-star had 33 goals and 101 assists in his two seasons with Columbus.

Johnny Gaudreau also represented the U.S., winning a gold medal at the 2010 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championships and bronze at the 2018 IIHF World Championships.

"He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could," the Blue Jackets said. "The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms.

"We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy."

Matthew Gaudreau played four seasons at BC, including in the 2013-14 season with his brother. Matthew had 16 goals and 47 assists in Chestnut Hill, according to hockeyDB.com.

Matthew went on to play four minor league seasons in the American Hockey League and ECHL, most recently for the Worcester Railers in 2022. The right winger also made appearances for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (now Islanders), Reading Royals, and the Stockton Heat.

The Railers also mourned the brothers' deaths.

"They represented the sport of hockey and their family at the highest level both on and off the ice," the team posted on social media. "Matty will always be remembered as one of the original Railers who helped to guide the organization in our inaugural season. We remember his time spent in Worcester fondly."

Troopers said the crash remained under investigation.

