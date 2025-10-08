NFL Owner Jerry Jones Fined $250K For 'Accidental' Middle Finger At Jets-Cowboys Game

Jones received the fine after the Cowboys defeated the New York Jets 37-22 on Sunday, Oct. 5. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the fine on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

A video quickly spread on social media showing Jones pointing toward the crowd from his box before extending his middle finger. According to NFL.com, the 82-year-old is expected to appeal the fine, with a final decision likely by Friday, Oct. 10.

During his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones called the gesture "unfortunate" and claimed it wasn't directed at Jets fans.

"That was kind of an exchange with our fans out in front of us," said Jones. "There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out in front -- not Jets fans, Cowboys fans. The entire stadium was brimming with enthusiasm of Cowboys and certainly late in the game."

The 2-2-1 Cowboys dominated the winless Jets, with Jones saying he made the gesture after Dallas' final touchdown with less than four minutes left in the game.

"We were all excited about it," he said. "There wasn't any antagonistic issue or anything like that. I just put up the wrong show on the hand. That was inadvertently done. I'm not kidding. If you want to call it accidental, you can call it accidental, but it got straightened around pretty quick. I had a chance to look at it. It got straightened out pretty quick, but the intention was 'thumbs up,' and basically pointing at our fans because everybody was jumping up and down excited."

Jones, who's likely the most prominent NFL owner, has gained even more attention since the August release of "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys." The Netflix documentary series showcased Jones' tenure with the Cowboys, featuring interviews with former President George W. Bush, conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Days before "America's Team" was released, Jones revealed for the first time that he was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma in 2010 and credits an experimental drug with curing him.

"I was saved by a fabulous treatment and great doctors and a real miracle called PD-1 [therapy]," Jones told The Dallas Morning News. "I went into trials for that PD-1 and it has been one of the great medicines. I now have no tumors."

Jones' fine matches a $250,000 penalty that then-Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams received after waving middle fingers at Buffalo Bills fans in 2009. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was fined $300,000 after throwing a drink at fans in December 2023.

Dallas will play next at the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.