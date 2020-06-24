Zinburger Permanently Closing All But 3 NJ Locations

Wine and burger restaurant Zinburger is permanently closing all but three of its New Jersey locations.

Locations in Edison, Jersey City, Morris Plains, Cherry Hill and Paramus restaurants have permanently closed due to financial struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Clifton, Marlboro and Bridgewater locations will stay open, officials announced on the chain’s website.

The Marlboro and Bridgewater restaurants have yet to reopen following the COVID-19 outbreak; however, the Clifton location is currently filling both pickup and delivery orders, the announcement said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact on the restaurant industry,” the company said. “Sadly, Zinburger is not able to reopen all locations as a result of the shut-down caused by the pandemic.”

“We thank all our guests for their loyalty and hope to have the pleasure of serving you at one of our three remaining NJ locations very soon. We also thank our managers and teammates for their hard work and dedication to running great restaurants and wish them all the best.”

