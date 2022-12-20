YOUR OTHER LEFT: Wrong-Way Sedan Gets Stuck On Bergen Tracks, Service Delayed Nearly An Hour

A driver who stuck to the GPS instructions got stuck on the railroad tracks in Ho-Ho-Kus, leading to delays Monday night of nearly an hour.

The driver had come down Glenwood Road from Ridgewood during the Dec. 20 evening rush and, following the GPS, made a left near the Ho-Ho-Kus train station -- only too soon.

The Ford sedan instantly got stuck on the tracks.

Citywide Towing initially sent a lift instead of a flatbed, so NJ TRANSIT's Emergency Services Unit responded to free the vehicle so it could be removed.

Neither the driver nor the lone passenger were injured.

Ho-Ho-Kus police were first on the scene.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

