Young NJ Baseball Player Battling Cancer Gets Holiday Surprise From 'Phillies' (VIDEO)

A young New Jersey baseball player battling cancer got a one-of-a-kind surprise from the Philadelphia Phillies this week.

Marlton baseball player and major Phillies fan Toby Mizrachi, 10, was recently diagnosed with B cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and started chemotherapy treatment at the CHOP over Hanukkah.

Toby’s favorite team worked alongside the Marlton community to arrange a pep rally parade with his travel team, friends and fifth-grade classmates on Thursday.

“We recently learned that one of our biggest fans, Toby Mizrachi, is undergoing cancer treatment during what should be every kid's favorite time of year,” reads the video caption from the Philadelphia Phillies.

“We had a blast teaming up with Toby's Marlton baseball teammates and community to make sure he got that joy.”

