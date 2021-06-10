Young Man Drowns At Closed Lake In Mahwah

A young man drowned despite an intense effort by rescuers to save him Thursday night at a closed swimming lake at Darlington County Park in Mahwah.

The 21-year-old victim and a male companion weren’t supposed to be in the lake, which is open for swimming only on weekends this time of year.

His friend apparently swam out to the floating platform and invited the victim to join him, responders said.

He apparently couldn’t swim, however, and went under in roughly seven feet of water shortly before 7 p.m., they said.

Detective Timothy Letavish, who was down the street, rushed to the scene and jumped in.

Four other police officers followed him in, along with a Mahwah EMS paramedic and a member of the Mahwah Fire Co. 1 Dive Rescue Team who was secured by a rope.

The diver gathered up the victim and was pulled in by his colleagues.

“It took 18 minutes from when he went missing until they pulled him out,” a responder said.

The rescuers continued CPR until an EMS unit took the victim to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where he was pronounced dead.

The swimming lakes at Darlington are open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, weather permitting. They open on weekdays, as well, beginning June 28.

