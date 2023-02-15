Young Girl Plunges From Fairview Apartment Building Window

A young girl plunged several stories from an apartment building window in Fairview late Wednesday afternoon and authorities were trying to determine why.

The 13-year-old girl was breathing but unconscious when she was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, responders said.

A witness told responders she apparently went out a third-floor bedroom window of the five-story brick building on Day Avenue near Lincoln School.

The block was cordoned off as Major Crimes Unit investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Fairview Police Department gathered witnesses for questioning.

Despite various rumors, both in the neighborhood and on social media, law enforcement officials with knowledge of the incident said they haven't yet determined whether she jumped, fell or was pushed.

"People are [making] conclusions, but we don't know anything for sure at the moment," one veteran investigator said.

Interviews with witnesses and any area surveillance video they can collect will help tell the story.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was also collecting evidence for the investigation.

