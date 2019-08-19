Young Doctor From Kearny Falls To His Death On Vacation In Spain

A GoFundMe campaign has been started on behalf of Daniel "Dannyboy" Sirovich, a Kearny native who died Wednesday while vacationing on Ibiza off the southern coast of Spain.

He and his fiance Kristi Kelly had been climbing Pedrera de Cala d’Hort when he slipped and plunged more than 80 feet, loved ones said. He was 34 years old.

An off-duty nurse who happened to be at the scene attempted to treat him for his injuries, but he was already dead, according to published reports.

A Rutgers University grad, he was scheduled to begin work in Boston after a stint at a medical center in Miami.

“Danny was, by far, the person with the most life that we had the pleasure to meet,” friend Gui Ramos wrote on the fundraising page. “He gave 120% in everything he did, from his studies, to work, to loving (his fiancée) Kristi, his family and friends.”

