Young Child Whose Family Just Moved To Town Struck, Critically Injured On Busy Maywood Street

UPDATE: A young girl whose family had just moved to the neighborhood was struck and critically injured when she ran into traffic on a busy road alongside a popular park in Maywood, authorities confirmed.

Witnesses said the 6-year-old child was knocked into the air when a southbound Honda Civic struck her as she dashed across Spring Valley Road between Memorial Park and her new home Monday afternoon, they said.

She was last reported to be in critical condition with a traumatic head injury Tuesday at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Although area residents have complained about vehicles speeding through the neighborhood, law enforcement authorities emphasized that the 20-something female motorist driving the Honda wasn't at fault.

The woman "stayed and was pretty shook up," a witness said, "but unfortunately the child came out of nowhere and dashed across the street."

Another area resident said the child had been having fun with two other kids in the Memorial Park playground roughly 10 minutes before she was struck.

Few in the area know the family, who authorities said recently emigrated to the United States from another country.

Maywood police are investigating the crash with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Unit and the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.