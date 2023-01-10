'You Have Good Birthing Hips,' Kohberger Allegedly Told PA TikToker On Bizarre Tinder Date

A former Pennsylvania student who claims she went on a Tinder date with accused "Idaho Four" killer Bryan Kohberger opened up about her experience in a series of TikTok videos.

The woman, identified as "Hayley," told the New York Post she was a psychology student at Penn State Hazelton when she matched with the suspected killer seven years ago.

She said her interactions with Kohberger were "brief", but that he acted a bit strange, inviting himself inside her dorm after their date.

"I thought he was just going to drop me off but that was not the case he kind of invited himself inside", Hayley said.

The creator also stated that Kohberger was persistent about touching her, but specified that it was not necessarily sexual or inappropriate in nature.

"Not like inappropriately but just kept trying to tickle me and rub my shoulders and stuff", Hayley said.

Hayley continued on to say that when she asked Kohberger why he was touching her, he "gaslit" her strangely by stating he had not touched her.

The creator also made sure to point out that she did not feel scared around him, but rather that she just was not into the date and wanted him to leave.

Kohberger reportedly left the date after following Hayley to the bathroom, where she pretended to throw up, she said in the video. After he left, Kohberger allegedly texted her saying she had "good birthing hips."

They never spoke again.

Kohberger allegedly stalked the four victims for weeks before killing them at an off-campus sorority house in Moscow, Idaho, authorities are saying.

The probable cause affidavit unsealed Thursday, Jan. 5 suggests that at least one of the victims and one surviving roommate were awake during the killings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. It was ultimately DNA on the button snap of a knife sheath that helped police identify the 28-year-old criminology PhD student as the suspect, the affidavit says.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.