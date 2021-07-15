Yanks-Sox Postponed Due To COVID

A new round of COVID issues forced the postponement of what was supposed to be Thursday night's nationally-televised Yankees-Red Sox game in the Bronx.

The grudge match between the two AL East rivals was to begin a critical four-game series for the Bronx Bombers and was the only scheduled game kicking off MLB's second half.

The Yankees scrapped batting practice, however, and asked reporters gathered on the field to leave "for their own safety" following two reported positive tests involving pitchers Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta.

Both had been placed on the COVID-19 injured list before the game because of health and safety protocols.

It was unclear whether that caused the postponement or whether it followed the results of other organizational COVID tests.

Ken Rosenthal broke the news on The Athletic.

Major League Baseball confirmed the report moments later: “Following positive COVID-19 tests within the New York Yankees organization, tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. Major League Baseball will continue to provide scheduling updates as available.”

First-place Boston (55-36) and New York (46-43), tied for third in the division with Toronto, had eight games in all scheduled over the next 11 days. Thursday night's game was supposed to air on national TV.

Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran also had been scheduled to make his major league debut in centerfield and batting seventh.

Thursday was also set to mark the major league debut of Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran, who was in the starting lineup, batting seventh.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.