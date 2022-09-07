Contact Us
Wrong Cemetery, Someone Else's Clothes: NJ Attorney Files Suit Against Funeral Home

Cecilia Levine
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Trenton attorney has filed a lawsuit of her father's behalf accusing a funeral home of messing up her mother's services and burial, The Trentonian reports.

Janet Kay was dressed in another woman's clothing, and wearing someone else's wedding ring and jewelry, when she was buried in a different cemetery days before her funeral service, says the complaint filed by Robin Kay Lord.

Meanwhile, nearly 60 attendees were waiting for her funeral service to begin when the funeral home apparently announced the mixup, The Trentonian reports. Kay's body was reportedly exhumed the day after the service.

"Janet Kay’s final corporal moments in the eyes of the jewish faith were not presented to her full family and friends, Lord and Clifford Bidlingmaier III wrote. “Janet Kay was not buried with respect and dignity.”

A representative answering phones at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels told Daily Voice they would leave a message with funeral home officials.

Click here for more from The Trentonian.

