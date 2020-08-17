Would You Do It? Hudson River Swimmer Stuns TikTok

TikTok users are suggesting a Long Island woman swam with "a lot more than Lady Liberty" when she swan dove into the Hudson River in a viral video.

Set to Børns' “Electric Love," the 10-second video shows Donna Paysepar of Nassau County waving to the camera before jumping into the river.

The video had garnered more than 3.7 million views and 18,700 shares as of Monday morning.

Paysepar, 20, told NJ.com she expected the video to go viral, as she understands jumping into the Hudson River is "kind of an outrageous activity."

A Suffolk County Community College liberal arts major, Paysepar works as a lifeguard at a private summer camp and teaches swimming lessons. The TikTok video was her first time swimming in the Hudson River -- although technically she was in the Upper New York Bay.

"You need to see a doctor immediately," one TikTok user said.

Paysepar's response? She cited a report by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Generally, swimming in the Hudson River is OK, the article says -- even on a hot summer day.

