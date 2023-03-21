Would-Be Burglar Aborts Break-In, Bolts After Busting Cresskill Pharmacy Window: Police

A would-be burglar bolted after breaking a window at a Cresskill pharmacy, authorities said.

A passerby who saw the aborted attempt at Hudson Drug on Union Avenue dialed 911 shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, Capt. Jason Lanzilotti said.

Officers found broken glass and no entry, the captain said Tuesday.

The witness told police the bandit, who ran south on Willow Street, had on dark clothing and a baseball cap, Lanzilotti said.

Patrol units canvassed the area while detectives looked for potential witnesses or surveillance or security video, he said.

Meanwhile, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the break-in attempt or has video or other information that can help identify the would-be burglar is asked to contact Cresskill detectives at (201) 568-1400.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.