World-Renowned Bergen County Creator Of Bulletproof Classroom Doors Arrested

A Bergen County businessman who made international headlines with bulletproof classroom doors meant to protect children from active shooters was arrested and charged with defrauding the Harrington Park school district.

Omer Barnes, the 43-year-old owner of REMO Security Doors in Englewood Cliffs, may have victimized other districts, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday.

Barnes, who lives in the borough, slapped counterfeit tags on doors in the district signifying that they’d met necessary fire standards, Musella said.

He also “presented documentation to the Harrington Park fire sub-code official that the doors were in compliance with the necessary fire rating,” the prosecutor said.

“The investigation determined that the serial numbers on the tags were not for the doors installed,” Musella said.

As a result, Barnes collected more than $39,000, he said.

A Crown Heights yeshiva for girls became the first area school to install Barnes's 150-pound classroom security doors – made of galvanized steel and bulletproof glass – which are intended to protect youngsters from active shooters.

The doors reportedly cost $2,500 each.

The Harrington Park district reportedly installed more than 45 of the doors. Barnes's children attended one of the schools at the time.

The local investigation began when detectives from Musella’s Financial Crimes Unit “received information from a complainant regarding the possible installation of fraudulent security doors in the Harrington Park school system,” Musella said.

Investigators learned that Barnes “installed security doors in a Harrington Park school that were missing the requisite fire rating certification tags,” the prosecutor said.

He then “affixed or caused to be affixed serialized tags purported to be provided by Intertek, a testing and certifying company, indicating that the doors had met the necessary fire rating requirements…without authorization from the issuing company,” he said.

The detectives arrested the former real estate developer on Wednesday, charging him with counterfeiting and tampering with public records or information. He was released on a summons pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella also asked that anyone who also bought the doors from Barnes or REMO contact his office’s tip line: (201) 226-5532.

