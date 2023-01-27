World Record Broken By NJ Man Who Dined At 18 Michelin-Starred Restaurants

A Garden State man who dined at a dozen and a half Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City has done it — he’s officially broken a Guinness World Record.

Oh, did we mention that he did it in less than 24 hours? Yeah, that’s kind of a major detail.

“My goal was to make every single meal a memorable one because I only had limited time left to eat there,” Edison native and current Morristown resident Eric Finkelstein, 34, told NJ.com.

Finkelstein, a healthcare IT worker and obviously a major foodie, mapped out his meticulous itinerary on Oct. 26, 2022, to include Le Pavillon in Midtown, Caviar Russe on Madison Avenue, Tuome in Alphabet City, and 14 more before ending up at Noda on W. 20th Street.

His total cost was just under $500, not including tips — and an estimated 5,000 calories consumed. But the culinary experience? Priceless.

