Workers Killed In JFK Construction Accident ID'd

Two workers were killed after becoming trapped under rubble at JFK International Airport this week have been identified.

Franciso Reyes and Fernando Pereira were relocating utility lines at an energy plant near the airport for its redevelopment project, when they became trapped under rubble in a trench around 11:10 a.m., on Monday, April 3, officials said.

The workers were removed from the trench and subsequently pronounced dead, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

"Francisco was a hardworking 10-year member, while Fernando was just beginning his career in 731," New York State Laborers' Tri-Funds said.

"There are no words to express how saddened we are by the news, and the thoughts and prayers of every 731 member and their families are with Francisco and Fernando's loved ones."

More than $36,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for their families as of Thursday, April 6. The fundraiser was launched by Triumph Construction Corp.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.