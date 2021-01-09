Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: 900 Images Found On Phone Of Man Who Took 'Upskirt' Pics In Edgewater Supermarket
News

Workers Critically Injured In Fort Lee Makeshift Scaffold Accident

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Fort Lee Volunteer Ambulance Corps
Fort Lee Volunteer Ambulance Corps Photo Credit: FLVAC

Two workers trying to put siding on a Fort Lee home were critically injured when one fell from a makeshift scaffold onto the other, authorities said.

The victims – both 65 years old from New York -- were taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition after Tuesday morning’s mishap on tiny Ann Street, Fort Lee Police Capt. Edward Young said.

One was in traumatic arrest, responders at the scene of the 9:44 a.m. accident said.

“It appears that one victim fell from a makeshift scaffold comprised of extendable ladders and wooden planks,” Young said. “That victim landed on the other victim.”

Responding were borough police and the Fort Lee Volunteer Ambulance Corps, along with the borough building department and OSHA, the captain said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.