Worker Who Suffered Brain Damage After Falling Through Roof At Mall In Morris Gets $8M

A construction worker who suffered brain damage when he fell 25 feet through a hole in a roof during the construction of a mall in Morris County has reportedly collected an $8 million settlement.

Jesus Manuel Garcia of the Bronx was airlifted to a local hospital after plunging through an unmarked through the opening of a roof at the former site of the Ledgewood Mall on Route 10 on Feb. 1, 2020.

He went into cardiac arrest but survived the fall with life-threatening injuries after landing on a concrete slab, authorities said at the time.

A lawsuit filed against March Associates Construction ended in the settlement, the New Jersey Law Journal reported.

The 470,000-square-foot, open-air Shops at Ledgewood Commons replaced the Ledgewood Mall.

