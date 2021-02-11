Worker Seriously Injured In Explosion At Machining Plant Off Route 287

A medical chopper was summoned after an employee was severely burned in an explosion Thursday morning at a machining company in Oakland.

Responders were called to FIMS Manufacturing on Allerman Road -- just off the Route 202 ramp to Route 287 -- around 10:45 a.m.

Police, firefighers and EMS responded.

The nearly 42,000-square-foot, third-generation family machine shop was established in 1962.

Among other services, FIMS makes firearms and does heavy work for the military, as well as aerospace machining, the company says on its website.

