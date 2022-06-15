Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
News

Worker Pinned By Bucket Truck In Glen Rock Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Jerry DeMarco
HUMC
HUMC Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A worker from Hudson County suffered severe injuries to both legs Wednesday when he was pinned between a bucket truck and a pole in Glen Rock, authorities said.

The 24-year-old subcontractor from North Bergen was working alongside a utility pole in the 300 block of Maple Avenue when a 25-year-old co-worker from Teaneck moved the truck forward, pinning him, shortly after 12:30 p.m., Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

"Workers alerted a nearby officer who summoned an ambulance to the scene," the chief said.

The victim was taken in stable condition to Hackensack University Medical Center with trauma to both legs.

OSHA was investigating.

