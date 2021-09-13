Worker Loses Three Fingertips In Moonachie Industrial Accident

A worker at a Moonachie printing company had the tips of three fingers severed in an industrial accident Monday, authorities said.

The 31-year-old victim walked out of the 4Over Trade Printing plant on State Street holding up his hand -- the tips of his ring, middle and index fingers missing -- as Officer Frank Tamargo responded around 3 a.m., Sgt. Jeff Napolitano said.

"He calmly held up his hand and asked if he thought it could be fixed," Napolitano said. "The officer asked him if he had the tips and he said they were destroyed by the machine."

The Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad transported the worker to Hackensack University Medical Center.

OSHA was notified.

