Worker Injured In East Rutherford Chemical Explosion

A worker was severely injured in a chemical explosion in East Rutherford on Thursday, responders said.

A medical chopper was summoned for the victim, who reportedly had inhalation burns, following the mishap at Diamond Chemical Company on Dubois Street off Union Avenue near Route 17.

Diamond Chemical, which has a 150,000-square-foot complex on 12 acres, makes cleaning and sanitizing products for various industrial and institutional uses -- including laundry, housekeeping and sanitizing.

It includes what the company describes as a state-of-the art laboratory staffed by a "full complement of highly qualified chemists."

